Advertisement

Prosecutors seek ‘special master’ to review Giuliani material

By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Federal prosecutors have asked a federal judge to appoint a “special master” to oversee the review of materials seized from Rudy Giuliani during searches last week on his home and office.

A letter from prosecutors seeking the oversight was unsealed Tuesday.

In a letter dated last Thursday, prosecutors requested the kind of oversight that occurred after federal agents seized electronic devices from the home and office of attorney Michael Cohen. At the time, Cohen was the personal attorney for then-President Donald Trump.

Last Wednesday, FBI agents recovered multiple electronic devices during an early-morning search of Giuliani’s home and office.

Giuliani has not been charged with a crime.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BABY NEWS! KY3 Meteorologist Abby Dyer welcomes baby boy
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Stone...
Stone County, Mo. deputy shoots suspect after pursuit in Branson West; suspect wanted for shooting
A cold start to the day is forecast Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold with Patchy Fog Tonight
woman in mask
Springfield City Council amends COVID-19 regulations to remove masking requirement when outdoors
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and...
Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending marriage

Latest News

Springfield Cardinals.
Springfield Cardinals fall 2-0 in 2021 season opener, first game since Sept. 2019
Nolan Gorman made a diving play at third base to rob a potential run in the first inning.
Springfield Cardinals: The Nolan Gorman era begins
In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news...
Judge orders Justice Dept. to release Trump obstruction memo
Daniel Allen Miller, 51
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?