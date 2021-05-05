Advertisement

Springfield Cardinals fall 2-0 in 2021 season opener, first game since Sept. 2019

Springfield Cardinals.
Springfield Cardinals.(KY3)
By Joey Schneider
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Cardinals welcomed fans back to Hammons Field for the first time since September 2019, but fall 2-0 in the 2021 season opener.

The Wichita Wind Surge scored two runs of Cardinals’ relief pitcher Dalton Roach in the eighth inning, the only two that crossed home the entire game.

Domingo Robles tossed five scoreless innings for the Springfield Cardinals in his Opening Day start, striking out five hitters. Top prospect Nolan Gorman finished 0-for-4, but made a nice diving defensive play in the first inning.

CLICK HERE for our live blog from the game.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BABY NEWS! KY3 Meteorologist Abby Dyer welcomes baby boy
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Stone...
Stone County, Mo. deputy shoots suspect after pursuit in Branson West; suspect wanted for shooting
A cold start to the day is forecast Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold with Patchy Fog Tonight
woman in mask
Springfield City Council amends COVID-19 regulations to remove masking requirement when outdoors
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and...
Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending marriage

Latest News

Nolan Gorman made a diving play at third base to rob a potential run in the first inning.
Springfield Cardinals: The Nolan Gorman era begins
The sun has just arrived for Opening Day at Hammons Field. First pitch set for 6:35 p.m.
LIVE BLOG: Springfield Cardinals 2021 Home Opener
Hammons Field
Springfield-Greene County Health Department making vaccines available at Springfield Cardinals opener
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a...
Wainwright, Cards win 5th in row; Mets fire hitting coaches