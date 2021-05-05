Springfield Cardinals fall 2-0 in 2021 season opener, first game since Sept. 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Cardinals welcomed fans back to Hammons Field for the first time since September 2019, but fall 2-0 in the 2021 season opener.

The Wichita Wind Surge scored two runs of Cardinals’ relief pitcher Dalton Roach in the eighth inning, the only two that crossed home the entire game.

Domingo Robles tossed five scoreless innings for the Springfield Cardinals in his Opening Day start, striking out five hitters. Top prospect Nolan Gorman finished 0-for-4, but made a nice diving defensive play in the first inning.

