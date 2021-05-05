Springfield Public Schools schedules COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students 14-years-old & up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools will offer COVID-19 vaccines to high school students next week. And they could include those as young as 14-years-old.

Jordan Valley Community Health Center offered the first dose of vaccine to students 16 and up at Springfield high schools a few weeks ago. Next week, it will offer clinics at each of the high schools for the second dose. In their first round of vaccinations, school leaders say about 525 students across the five high schools were vaccinated.

The district may soon include freshmen and sophomores at least 14-years-old. The Food and Drug Administration may issue the emergency use authorization for ages 12 and up by next week for the Pfizer vaccine. Springfield Public Schools contacted parents, letting them know about the potential opportunity. If younger students did get that first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, they’d have to follow up at a Jordan Valley Community Clinic for the second dose, because school will be dismissed by then.

“I think it’s great,” said grandparent Dan Carlson. “It should be done. We need to do everything possible to encourage everyone to get vaccinated who is eligible.

Some parents are thankful the district is not forcing the vaccination on the students.

“I think it’s okay I guess, some people,” said parent Brad Cook. “Depends on how the parents feel about it. I don’t think it should be forced. There’s other vaccines that are not forced. My personal opinion on it.”

Students must show a consent form from a parent or guardian.

SCHEDULE:

Monday: Glendale High School

Tuesday: Kickapoo High School

Thursday: Central High School

Friday: Hillcrest & Parkview High Schools

