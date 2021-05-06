Branson, Mo. man dies after crashing into dock on Lake Taneycomo

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man died after crashing his car into a private dock on Lake Taneycomo in Branson Wednesday.

David Woolery, 87, died from injuries in the crash.

Officers responded to the 100 block of River Valley Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say Woolery wedged his car under the private dock. Emergency crews asked the U.S. Corp of Engineers to close the flood gates to slow the release of water to get to Woolery’s vehicle. Investigators call it a terrible tragedy.

Woolery is credited with starting the 911 emergency phone system in 1991 in Taney County, serving as the first Taney County 911 Administrator.

