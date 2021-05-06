Clean Green Springfield: See opportunities for May
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield announced new opportunities in its Clean Green initiative.
The city of Springfield launched “Clean Green Springfield,” a series of city-wide cleanup activities conducted through May. The city departments of Public Information & Civic Engagement, Public Works, Environmental Services, Quality of Place and Planning are working with community partners to issue a challenge to clean up and green up.
Here’s a look at upcoming events:
May 8
College and Scenic Beautification Project
May 14
Philanthropy Row Cleanup and Beautification Project: 50 volunteers from United Way of the Ozarks, Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Community Partnership of the Ozarks are cleaning up a large part of downtown and adding plantings to their campuses! They will finish the day with a celebration at Hold Fast Brewing Company
Disposal Events: https://www.cleangreensgf.com/participate/
May 15
Mattress Toss • 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. • 404 N. Jefferson
May 22
Tire Toss • 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. • 404 N. Jefferson
All month:
Electronic Waste: https://www.cleangreensgf.com/ewaste/
• Computer Recycling Center
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.