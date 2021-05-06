Clean Green Springfield: See opportunities for May

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield announced new opportunities in its Clean Green initiative.

The city of Springfield launched “Clean Green Springfield,” a series of city-wide cleanup activities conducted through May. The city departments of Public Information & Civic Engagement, Public Works, Environmental Services, Quality of Place and Planning are working with community partners to issue a challenge to clean up and green up.

Here’s a look at upcoming events:

May 8

College and Scenic Beautification Project

May 14

Philanthropy Row Cleanup and Beautification Project: 50 volunteers from United Way of the Ozarks, Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Community Partnership of the Ozarks are cleaning up a large part of downtown and adding plantings to their campuses! They will finish the day with a celebration at Hold Fast Brewing Company

Disposal Events: https://www.cleangreensgf.com/participate/

May 15

Mattress Toss • 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. • 404 N. Jefferson

May 22

Tire Toss • 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. • 404 N. Jefferson

All month:

Electronic Waste: https://www.cleangreensgf.com/ewaste/

• Computer Recycling Center

