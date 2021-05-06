Day of Prayer breakfast in Springfield goes virtual
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The annual Day of Prayer breakfast took a new twist this year going virtual.
The breakfast is a tradition since 1952. The event is celebrated on the first Thursday in May, usually gathering hundreds.
Former KY3 anchors Ethan and Sara Forhetz hosted the breakfast.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.