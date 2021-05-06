Deadly motorcycle crashes rising across Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - May is ‘Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.’ And police say fatalities involving motorcyclists in Missouri are rising.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 18 fatalities in the last four months. That is compared to 11 fatalities in all of 2020.

Investigators believe, in part, the increase is because of less traffic on the roads compared to the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Inattentive drivers also play a part.

They believe Missouri’s motorcycle helmet law may play a role. The law began at the end of August. It allows those 26 and older, with insurance to cover a crash, to ride without a helmet. The patrol says they are enforcing the law, checking for insurance coverage with those not wearing helmets, whenever they pull over a motorcyclist for a traffic violation.

In the city of Springfield, there have been eight motorcycle fatalities since the law went into effect, with three of them not wearing helmets. Of the fatalities so far this year across the state, a third did not wearing a helmet.

“Because of the law being passed, I think we are all seeing more motorcyclists without helmets,” said Sergeant Michael McClure, Missouri State Highway Patrol. “That’s just a logical assumption by just what we observe. So that would account for, so far, the six fatalities that had no helmet on.”

Law enforcement encourages drivers to stay off phones and be attentive to the road. Officers also encourage motorcyclists to do everything they can to be visible, such as riding with their lights on and wearing bright, reflective clothing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.