Advertisement

Deaths outpaced births in Missouri; COVID-19 played a role

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — More people in Missouri died in 2020 than were born, a rarity that was due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a provisional report from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the “natural decrease” was the first for a complete year in 110 years. A natural increase or decrease in population is determined by subtracting the number of deaths from the number of live births. State data shows there were 4,555 more deaths than births in Missouri last year.

Deaths in December rose 50% over December 2019 “as the COVID pandemic peaked in mortality.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Nixa Police Department
Police need help to identify 2 wanted for stealing from Nixa, Mo. convenience store, injuring clerk
Blue Headlights
Fact Finders: Are bright blue LED headlights legal in Missouri?
A police chase in Arkansas ends with a naked woman getting tackled by an officer.
Northern Arkansas woman leads Arkansas police on 10-mile chase; then gets naked
"It's the most unlikely walk to get hurt nowadays. By a stray bullet in the middle of the night...
Springfield man accidentally shot while driving on Kansas Expressway
A weak cold front will knock temperatures down only slightly compared to Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold front moves through today

Latest News

Moderna says vaccine recipients will likely need a booster for new variants.
Moderna: Vaccine boosters likely needed every 9-12 months
Experts warn of 'wild card' variants
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Support grows for IP waiver on virus vaccines; snags remain
Restaurant owners say they can't find enough people willing to work in food service during the...
Some restaurant owners claim they’re having trouble finding workers during the pandemic