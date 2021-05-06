Fact Finders: Are bright blue LED headlights legal in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve probably noticed more colored headlights on area roads. And, our viewer Charolette did too. She wants to know, are those bright blue headlights legal?

The answer is no.

Missouri law requires headlights to be predominantly white. It’s written this way in the Missouri statutes: “headlamps, when lighted, shall exhibit lights substantially white in color.”

They can’t be blue, pink, red, orange or any other color. The colored lights you see on the road don’t come from car makers. They’re added by car owners who spend $15 to $150 on the bulbs.

If you make this change, your vehicle won’t pass a state of Missouri inspection.

“Because the law says it’s got to be predominantly white. So, you’ve got a limited amount of time anyway. Besides the fact that it says you can’t run them unless they’re predominantly white. I get it. It’s neat. It’s trendy. It’s pretty. It’s different. It sets your vehicle apart from other vehicles. But, it’s still against the law,” says Sergeant Michael McClure of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Sergeant McClure told KY3 the law is in place for safety. White is the color we’re used to seeing. It also enhances the white and yellow lines on the road.

Ultra bright headlights can also temporarily blind other drivers. Sergeant McClure said that some automobile makers do ship new cars with LED bulbs and those bulbs can have a slight blue tint. But, anyone can tell the difference between a slight tint and bulbs marketed as blue bulbs.

