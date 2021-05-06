Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Tracking a cold front & a stormy weekend

Isolated showers are possible
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A very weak cold front is pushing through the Ozarks today and that will provide some cloud cover and briefly cooler temperatures as it moves in. A few areas out to the northeast and eastern Ozarks may see a few showers, but overall rainfall potential today is low.

Weak front moved through today
Weak front moved through today(KYTV)

Temperatures will sit in the mid and upper 60s for the high temperature, with some fluctuations as the front pushes through. We’ll have a cool breeze through the afternoon because of the front. Winds out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight because of clear skies our temperatures will drop to the low 40s. Friday we’ll have increasing cloud cover throughout the day. Temperatures in the upper 60s can be expected.

This is all ahead of low pressure moving in. First we’ll get hit by the warm from Friday night into early Saturday. The warm front will contribute to some showers and a couple thunderstorms. There will be some brief clearing and if the temperatures can warm up, and if the rain in the morning doesn’t eat up all our moisture, then we have better chances for rain Saturday night into Sunday.

Saturday night/Sunday’s rain has the potential to be on the stronger end. Again, this will greatly depend on how the early showers impact us. As is, there exists some potential for a few strong storms later in the evening as instability builds and as we are impacted by the cold front.

Several opportunities for rain this weekend
Several opportunities for rain this weekend(KYTV)

The Saturday through Sunday timeline will need to be monitored closely.

Temperatures over the weekend will sit right around 70 degrees. Cooler weather next week with more unsettled conditions and multiple opportunities for rain.

Several opportunities for rain this weekend
Several opportunities for rain this weekend(KYTV)

Most Read

Courtesy: Nixa Police Department
Police need help to identify 2 wanted for stealing from Nixa, Mo. convenience store, injuring clerk
Blue Headlights
Fact Finders: Are bright blue LED headlights legal in Missouri?
A police chase in Arkansas ends with a naked woman getting tackled by an officer.
Northern Arkansas woman leads Arkansas police on 10-mile chase; then gets naked
"It's the most unlikely walk to get hurt nowadays. By a stray bullet in the middle of the night...
Springfield man accidentally shot while driving on Kansas Expressway

Latest News

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley/KY3
Missouri lawmakers back repeal of attorney general residency
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Black religious leaders decry Missouri bills as biased
Mother’s Day Tomato Basil Avocado Toast
Mother’s Day Tomato Basil Avocado Toast
Taste of the Ozarks: Mother’s Day Tomato Basil Avocado Toast