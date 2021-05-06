FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Tracking a cold front & a stormy weekend

A very weak cold front is pushing through the Ozarks today and that will provide some cloud cover and briefly cooler temperatures as it moves in. A few areas out to the northeast and eastern Ozarks may see a few showers, but overall rainfall potential today is low.

Weak front moved through today (KYTV)

Temperatures will sit in the mid and upper 60s for the high temperature, with some fluctuations as the front pushes through. We’ll have a cool breeze through the afternoon because of the front. Winds out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight because of clear skies our temperatures will drop to the low 40s. Friday we’ll have increasing cloud cover throughout the day. Temperatures in the upper 60s can be expected.

This is all ahead of low pressure moving in. First we’ll get hit by the warm from Friday night into early Saturday. The warm front will contribute to some showers and a couple thunderstorms. There will be some brief clearing and if the temperatures can warm up, and if the rain in the morning doesn’t eat up all our moisture, then we have better chances for rain Saturday night into Sunday.

Saturday night/Sunday’s rain has the potential to be on the stronger end. Again, this will greatly depend on how the early showers impact us. As is, there exists some potential for a few strong storms later in the evening as instability builds and as we are impacted by the cold front.

Several opportunities for rain this weekend (KYTV)

The Saturday through Sunday timeline will need to be monitored closely.

Temperatures over the weekend will sit right around 70 degrees. Cooler weather next week with more unsettled conditions and multiple opportunities for rain.