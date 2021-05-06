Advertisement

Jury finds Springfield man guilty in death of Springfield teenager

Lonnie Williams/Christian County Jail
Lonnie Williams/Christian County Jail (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County jury found a Springfield man guilty in the death of a teenager in December of 2019.

Lonnie Leroy Williams, 32, of Springfield, faces life in prison for the stabbing death of MacKenna Milhon.

Greene County deputies found Milhon’s body outside on Farm Road 88 north of Springfield. The coroner said she died of several “sharp force” traumas to her neck.

Investigators say Williams said he was having car issues and pulled over near Farm Road 88. Williams said in an interview with detectives Milhon was upset over Williams lying to her about drugs and began hitting him. Investigators say Williams grabbed a knife during the argument and began stabbing her. Investigators say when Williams checked on Milhon she slapped him. Investigators say Williams then stabbed her three to four more times. In the interview, he told investigators he held her until she died.

A judge will sentence Williams in July.

