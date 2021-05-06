KY3 earns regional Murrow Award for Excellence in Innovation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 is proud to announce it earned a regional Edward R. Murrow Award Murrow Award for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic. KY3 won for ‘Excellence in Innovation.’

The award honored the station’s ability to come up with innovative solutions and groundbreaking ways to use technology, especially during the pandemic. The station entry included several videos including; spring weather school lessons, COVID-19 town hall specials and school superintendent question and answer Facebook live specials.

When schools turned to a virtual model in the spring of 2020, the KY3 First Alert Weather Team took science to a new level. All five members of the team took turns teaching science lessons on Facebook Live answering children’s questions. They taught lessons on everything from hurricanes and tornadoes to snow, weather balloons and rainbows. Using things like Jell-O, hairspray, sandwich bags and other household items, they showed children how to do experiments while “stuck” at home that would give them something to do and help give them a love for weather.

KY3 also hosted several Facebook Live town hall specials (also on-air) with leaders in the community answering viewer questions about COVID-19. They were innovative because, for the first time, stations had to use technology to do the live interviews all at the same time since they could not be in the same room.

The school questions and answers were in the summer of 2020. Before students returned to the classroom, KY3 News hosted Facebook Live town halls with superintendents from nearly two dozen schools across our viewing area. Parents and students were able to ask questions about safety protocols for the new school year and get immediate answers. Again, the station used technology to get the live feeds from the school offices in order to social distance, and then were able to put that, with a KY3 anchor to moderate, on Facebook.

Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community. Murrow Award winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow a standard for the broadcast news profession.

“Local journalists across the country guided Americans through a pandemic, ongoing racial reckoning and a fraught election cycle, despite facing unprecedented operational challenges and an astonishing number of physical attacks during 2020,” said Dan Shelley, RTDNA Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer. “The persistence of the regional Murrow Award winners we recognize today is a testament to these journalists’ commitment to their First Amendment duty.”

