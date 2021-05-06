Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: A bonded Beagle pair found tied to a tree needs a good home together

These two bonded Beagles need a good home together
These two bonded Beagles need a good home together(KYTV)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, we’re featuring a very bonded Beagle pair that has been in a foster home for seven months now, and needs a forever home soon.

Full of energy and curiosity, the appropriately named Dash and Daisy, have been through a lot together.

“They were tied to a tree and shot with bb’s and that’s how she found them. They were super malnourished and it was just a sad, sad story.”

Mallory Dunbar with 4 the love of K9′s took them in to foster last October. She then got a big surprise.

“Come to find out, Daisy was pregnant.”

Just hours later, she gave birth to five puppies.

Mallory tells us, “I had to give some of the puppies mouth to mouth. It was super stressful.”

All but one puppy made it and they all have good homes now, but their parents haven’t been so lucky since they must stay together.

“They don’t know what to do without each other at all. They need a home that is active and has a fenced in yard.”

At one and a half, these two have energy to burn and will make for an entertaining and adventurous duo.

“They’re great around other dogs, cats, kids, people in general. They don’t have a mean bone in their body. They love to go for walks and play in water. They’re so much fun.”

And while Mallory will be sad to see this adorable pair go, she knows its past time for them to get a permanent home, together. "

“In this case, two is better than one. They deserve that. They deserve a good home.”

If you’d like to meet Daisy and Dash or fill out an adoption application, click on the link below to 4 the Love of K9′s website.

4 the Love of K9's website

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Nixa Police Department
Police need help to identify 2 wanted for stealing from Nixa, Mo. convenience store, injuring clerk
Blue Headlights
Fact Finders: Are bright blue LED headlights legal in Missouri?
A police chase in Arkansas ends with a naked woman getting tackled by an officer.
Northern Arkansas woman leads Arkansas police on 10-mile chase; then gets naked
"It's the most unlikely walk to get hurt nowadays. By a stray bullet in the middle of the night...
Springfield man accidentally shot while driving on Kansas Expressway
A weak cold front will knock temperatures down only slightly compared to Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold front moves through today

Latest News

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Deaths outpaced births in Missouri; COVID-19 played a role
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Missouri lawmakers pass bill to close public records
Clean Green/Springfield, Mo.
Clean Green Springfield: See opportunities for May
David Woolery/Courtesy: Taney County 911
Branson, Mo. man dies after crashing into dock on Lake Taneycomo