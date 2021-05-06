Leigh’s Lost and Found: A bonded Beagle pair found tied to a tree needs a good home together

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, we’re featuring a very bonded Beagle pair that has been in a foster home for seven months now, and needs a forever home soon.

Full of energy and curiosity, the appropriately named Dash and Daisy, have been through a lot together.

“They were tied to a tree and shot with bb’s and that’s how she found them. They were super malnourished and it was just a sad, sad story.”

Mallory Dunbar with 4 the love of K9′s took them in to foster last October. She then got a big surprise.

“Come to find out, Daisy was pregnant.”

Just hours later, she gave birth to five puppies.

Mallory tells us, “I had to give some of the puppies mouth to mouth. It was super stressful.”

All but one puppy made it and they all have good homes now, but their parents haven’t been so lucky since they must stay together.

“They don’t know what to do without each other at all. They need a home that is active and has a fenced in yard.”

At one and a half, these two have energy to burn and will make for an entertaining and adventurous duo.

“They’re great around other dogs, cats, kids, people in general. They don’t have a mean bone in their body. They love to go for walks and play in water. They’re so much fun.”

And while Mallory will be sad to see this adorable pair go, she knows its past time for them to get a permanent home, together. "

“In this case, two is better than one. They deserve that. They deserve a good home.”

If you’d like to meet Daisy and Dash or fill out an adoption application, click on the link below to 4 the Love of K9′s website.

