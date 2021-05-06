Advertisement

Longtime Missouri GOP consultant, lobbyist faces federal tax charge

(KGNS)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

David Barklage, a political consultant and lobbyist whose clients have included several prominent Republicans in state government, has been indicted on a felony tax charge.

The indictment handed up in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on April 28 and unsealed Thursday alleges that Barklage failed to report $443,633 in income from 2012 through 2014. As a result, according to the indictment, he failed to pay $151,843 in taxes.

A statement from the law firm representing Barklage -- Wampler & Passanise Law Office -- said Barklage “maintains his innocence throughout this process. We look forward to reviewing the Federal Government’s evidence regarding Mr. Barklage’s personal taxes.”

An email message seeking comment from Barklage was not returned, and a phone call went unanswered.

Barklage operates two companies in suburban St. Louis. In one, he is partnered with Robert Knodell, another big name in Republican politics who served as GOP Gov. Mike Parson’s deputy chief of staff. Last month, Parson named Knodell acting state health director after the resignation of Dr. Randall Williams.

Barklage was a consultant last year to the Uniting Missouri political action committee, which provided financial backing for Parsons’s successful election bid. Barklage also has worked with key players in the Missouri House and Senate, and his efforts in the 1990s helped Republicans take control of the Missouri General Assembly.

Barklage also was a longtime consultant for former Republican Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder. The relationship splintered when Barklage went to work for a rival GOP gubernatorial candidate, businessman John Brunner, during the 2016 campaign.

Both Kinder and Brunner lost the nomination to Eric Greitens, who was elected in November 2016. Greitens resigned amid criminal and ethics investigations in 2018. Parson, who was lieutenant governor, became governor.

The first court appearance for Barklage is Friday, and the statement from his lawyers said he will plead not guilty.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in St. Louis declined comment.

___ AP reporter Summer Ballentine in Columbia, Missouri, contributed to this report.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Headlights
Fact Finders: Are bright blue LED headlights legal in Missouri?
Courtesy: Nixa Police Department
Police need help to identify 2 wanted for stealing from Nixa, Mo. convenience store, injuring clerk
A police chase in Arkansas ends with a naked woman getting tackled by an officer.
Northern Arkansas woman leads Arkansas police on 10-mile chase; then gets naked
David Woolery/Courtesy: Taney County 911
Branson, Mo. man dies after crashing into dock on Lake Taneycomo
Weak cold front moved in today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Tracking a cold front & a stormy weekend

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 400 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 200 new cases
Stone County, Mo. deputy shoots suspect after pursuit in Branson West; suspect wanted for...
Stone County, Mo. prosecutor charges man injured in officer-involved shooting
Courtesy: Nixa Police Department
Police arrest one, identify another in robbery, assault at Nixa convenience store
Two Beagles need a home together
Leigh's Lost and Found: Two bonded Beagles need a good home together