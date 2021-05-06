Advertisement

Power restored after tree snapped major power line in Christian County, Mo.

Power outage in Christian County
Power outage in Christian County(MGN)
By Brian Vandenberg
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Power has been restored to customers of the White River Valley Electric Cooperative. An outage earlier Wednesday evening left more than 6,200 customers without electricity, mostly in Christian County, Mo.

According to a post on the cooperative’s Facebook page: “A member has cut a tree down that fell into the transmission line around the Sparta area. Both KAMO (one of our providers) and WRVEC crews are on site and around the area to slowly bring back the affected substations around Christian Co.”

The communities of Highlandville, Sparta and Spokane were some of the hardest hit by the outage.

By 9:45, the electricity had been restored, according to this updated Facebook post by the company: “Service has been restored to all members. Several crews have been out to redirect the necessary power to get the lights back while repairs were being made. Thank you for your patience and remember, do not cut (or grow) trees near power lines or in rights-of-way. Please call us if you feel something needs to be trimmed or removed!”

