Advertisement

Missouri lawmakers back repeal of attorney general residency

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley/KY3
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley/KY3(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers voted Thursday to abolish a residency requirement for the state attorney general that had caused headaches for U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley when he served as the state’s chief law enforcement officer.

Missouri law has long required that the attorney general “reside at the seat of government” — a provision traditionally interpreted to mean living in the Capitol’s home of Jefferson City or Cole County.

When Hawley took office at attorney general in 2017, he lived in neighboring Boone County and commuted to work in the capital city. After Democrats complained he was violating the law, Hawley rented an apartment in Jefferson City.

The House gave final approval Thursday to a bill that would delete the residency wording from state law, leaving only an existing requirement that the attorney general’s office must be at the state Supreme Court building. The Senate passed the bill Tuesday.

Hawley resigned as attorney general after winning election to the Senate in 2018.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Nixa Police Department
Police need help to identify 2 wanted for stealing from Nixa, Mo. convenience store, injuring clerk
Blue Headlights
Fact Finders: Are bright blue LED headlights legal in Missouri?
A police chase in Arkansas ends with a naked woman getting tackled by an officer.
Northern Arkansas woman leads Arkansas police on 10-mile chase; then gets naked
"It's the most unlikely walk to get hurt nowadays. By a stray bullet in the middle of the night...
Springfield man accidentally shot while driving on Kansas Expressway
Weak cold front moved in today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Tracking a cold front & a stormy weekend

Latest News

(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Black religious leaders decry Missouri bills as biased
Mother’s Day Tomato Basil Avocado Toast
Mother’s Day Tomato Basil Avocado Toast
Taste of the Ozarks: Mother’s Day Tomato Basil Avocado Toast
Weak cold front moved in today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Tracking a cold front & a stormy weekend