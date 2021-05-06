Missouri National Guard to scale back in COVID-19 vaccine support

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Starting next month, the Missouri National Guard will no longer help with most COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Gov. Parson announced Thursday that the National Guard has already been scaling back its involvement, since demand for the vaccine has dropped significantly in recent months.

Guard members will still help with vaccinations in Saint Louis and Kansas City. They’ll also help staff the health department’s COVID-19 hotline.

“We are in a far different situation today than we were just a couple months ago. In the beginning, vaccine demand far outweighed vaccine supply. Now, we are seeing the reverse of that, and the need for large scale vaccination events has lessened,” Gov. Parson said. “Missouri is in a good place on the vaccine front, and that is thanks in large part to the tireless efforts of our National Guard members to get vaccines into the arms of Missourians. We couldn’t be more thankful for the hard work of these dedicated men and women over the past several months.”

The drawdown of National Guard members is set to be completed by June 1, 2021.

