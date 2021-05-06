Motorcyclist, passenger injured in crash in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a crash around the noon-hour Thursday injured a motorcyclist and a passenger in west Springfield.

Investigators say the driver of a pickup was pulling onto Battlefield from a driveway to the north. The motorcyclist was pulling onto the Battlefield from a driveway to the south. Investigators call it an unlikely crash.

The couple aboard the motorcycle suffered injuries considered non-life-threatening.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.