Motorcyclist, passenger injured in crash in west Springfield
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a crash around the noon-hour Thursday injured a motorcyclist and a passenger in west Springfield.
Investigators say the driver of a pickup was pulling onto Battlefield from a driveway to the north. The motorcyclist was pulling onto the Battlefield from a driveway to the south. Investigators call it an unlikely crash.
The couple aboard the motorcycle suffered injuries considered non-life-threatening.
