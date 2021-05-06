Advertisement

Motorcyclist, passenger injured in crash in west Springfield

The crash happened near Battlefield Road and Kansas Expressway.
The crash happened near Battlefield Road and Kansas Expressway.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a crash around the noon-hour Thursday injured a motorcyclist and a passenger in west Springfield.

Investigators say the driver of a pickup was pulling onto Battlefield from a driveway to the north. The motorcyclist was pulling onto the Battlefield from a driveway to the south. Investigators call it an unlikely crash.

The couple aboard the motorcycle suffered injuries considered non-life-threatening.

