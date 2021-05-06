Advertisement

Naylor homers as Indians edge Royals

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer and catcher Salvador Perez wait while a play...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer and catcher Salvador Perez wait while a play is reviewed during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Naylor homered in the ninth inning, sending the Cleveland Indians to a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

Naylor greeted Wade Davis (0-1) with a leadoff drive to right for his second homer. Nick Wittgren (2-1) struck out the side in the eighth for the win, and James Karinchak worked the ninth for his third save.

Cleveland trailed 4-0 after five innings. It has rallied to win in the first three games of the four-game set.

Indians ace Shane Bieber allowed four runs, three earned, and nine hits in six innings. He struck out nine to extend his major league record to 19 straight games with at least eight Ks.

Kansas City right-hander Brady Singer permitted three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

