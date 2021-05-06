Nixa Area Chamber of Commerce expanding diversity and inclusion in the workforce through training

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -Nixa Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Nixa Young Professionals (NXYP) Inclusion and Diversity training Thursday afternoon.

The training event is called, “How can young professionals influence diversity and inclusion in the workplace?”

Vice president of membership with the chamber, Melissa McCormick, said this event has been more than a year in the making. She said the chamber is always trying to bring premier speakers and educational events to the community.

“It’s important because Nixa is a city that has always been forward-thinking anyway, and there are a lot of ways young professionals can be diversity champions,” eagerly explained McCormick.

She said inclusion and diversity are a part of the chamber’s mission and values and said it was vital that the young professional in the area see, learn and grow through its tools and resources.

“If you aren’t adding diversity and diverse then you aren’t growing,” McCormick explained. “One of the ways we’ve seen this is through research and training is that when you have diversity in your workforce, your employees are happier, they’re achieving more, they’re accomplishing more, and they’re hitting their goals, and the numbers just don’t lie on that stuff.”

The conversation and training will be led by Justyn Pippins, a passionate leader who advocates for diversity and inclusion throughout the Ozarks. Pippins is also a long-time member of Minorities in Business (MIB.). Pippins said he’ll focus on diversity retention at Thursday’s NXYP training and give employers tools to be more inclusive, keep new hires engaged, and bridge the gap with diverse employees.

“The Ozarks is a growing area, and if we’re going to continue to grow we need the workforce, and that workforce is going to need different and innovative training to attract and retain employees from all backgrounds,” explained Pippins.

He said he has high hopes for the impact events like this will have on the community.

“So, when diverse young professionals move where they feel accepted, they feel welcomed, and they’re excited to move the needle like I am.”

It’s not only open for NXYP members but anyone who wants’s to join in on the conversation.

“These conversations just need to be had. It’s about open communication with employees and employers,” said McCormick. “Sometimes those conversations can be tough, but they’re worth having, and I think people are willing to listen and really want these changes.

NXYP- How can young professionals influence diversity and inclusion in the workplace, Training Information:

You can join the training and conversation from 2:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

It will be inside of the Main Event Center, in Downtown Nixa. 101B S Main Street, Nixa, Mo.

It is free for NXYP members and $10 for non-members.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.