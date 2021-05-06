On Your Side: Get the best deal on good flea and tick medicines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Keeping fleas and ticks at bay is a challenge, especially this time of the year. Your veterinarian will tell you prevention medicine is key. Some of these brands, you’ll see in stores and at your vet. The price can vary. How do you know if you’re getting a good deal and a good product?

Just because the price is great, does not mean you should buy it.

Mischelle Reynolds says her pets are everything.

“They are my best friends. They are my companions. They love me no matter if I have a good day or a bad day,” she said.

Every month her animals get a flea and tick prevention chew.

Depending on how many pets you have, medications like these can end up costing you hundreds of dollars each year. You might find cheaper prices online, but experts say that’s risky. What’s on the label, might not be true.

“With the computer they re-label them. They’re masters at it,” said Dr. Philip Brown with Animal Care Center.

He says if you buy directly from your vet, each box is traced. Also, there’s a good chance you’ll get a guarantee from the company.

Do your due diligence. Follow directions.

“The problem is it’s not the one treatment. It’s the repetitiveness of doing it all the time,” he said.

Your animal or even you could get sick. Treating those illnesses are more expensive than the flea and tick prevention medicines.

Veterinarians tell On Your Side they do try to compete with online prices.

Ask about rebate programs.

Just like any other medication, these products have expiration dates.

