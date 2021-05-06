Police arrest one, identify another in robbery, assault at Nixa convenience store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one suspect and issued a warrant for another in a robbery and assault at a Nixa convenience store.

Tipsters identified the two after releasing surveillance video.

Police say the suspects stole alcohol from the Signal gas station near the intersection of U.S. 160 and State Highway 14 on Saturday, April 17 around 11 p.m. Investigators say the store clerk tried to stop them, but she was knocked down, hitting her head. Surveillance video captured the two inside the store.

Police say they are thankful for the tips.

