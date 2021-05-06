Possible sinkhole opens near busy south Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a possible sinkhole that opened up Thursday afternoon at a busy intersection.

The sinkhole is in front of the Dairy Queen located on South Campbell near James River Freeway.

Sinkhole opens up in south Springfield. (KY3)

The sinkhole stretches about five feet. Police and Springfield City Utility crews are investigating its opening.

Stay tuned for more updates.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.