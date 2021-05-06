Advertisement

Possible sinkhole opens near busy south Springfield intersection

Sinkhole opens up in south Springfield.
Sinkhole opens up in south Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a possible sinkhole that opened up Thursday afternoon at a busy intersection.

The sinkhole is in front of the Dairy Queen located on South Campbell near James River Freeway.

Sinkhole opens up in south Springfield.
Sinkhole opens up in south Springfield.(KY3)

The sinkhole stretches about five feet. Police and Springfield City Utility crews are investigating its opening.

Stay tuned for more updates.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Headlights
Fact Finders: Are bright blue LED headlights legal in Missouri?
Courtesy: Nixa Police Department
Police need help to identify 2 wanted for stealing from Nixa, Mo. convenience store, injuring clerk
A police chase in Arkansas ends with a naked woman getting tackled by an officer.
Northern Arkansas woman leads Arkansas police on 10-mile chase; then gets naked
David Woolery/Courtesy: Taney County 911
Branson, Mo. man dies after crashing into dock on Lake Taneycomo
Several rounds of thunderstorms are possible this weekend.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Storms Return for the Weekend

Latest News

Clean-up projects continue through May
Clean Green Springfield
Full time employees received $1000 part time received $500
Pierce City, Monett teachers receive a $1,000 stipend amid pandemic school year
Several rounds of thunderstorms are possible this weekend.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Storms Return for the Weekend
Pierce City and Monett teachers receive $1000 stipend - clipped version
New York Mets' Jeff McNeil jogs in to score on a bases-loaded walk by St. Louis Cardinals...
Walker allows 1 hit in 7 innings, Mets walk past Cards