Public hears zoning plans for Grant Avenue Parkway Project in Springfield

By Frances Watson
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The multi-million dollar project to overhaul the Grant Avenue Corridor headed into a new round, getting your thoughts about zoning proposals.

“We’re kind of excited,” said Patricia Neff.

She has lived at Grant Avenue and Mount Vernon near downtown Springfield for years.

She says she wants to see improvement but has reservations.

“I’m a little concerned about the parking,” she said.

Property owner Brooke Evans agrees.

“We’re worried about traffic. We’re worried about people. We’re worried about all of the things coming in,” she said.

But Evans says her concerns about congestion are small compared to what’s happening in the dilapidated areas.

“I’m already dealing with people who are breaking in properties. I’m already dealing with drug use on properties. I’m already dealing with things that I want to eliminate.

Our main goal is to create that environment where people feel confident sitting on their front porch and talking to their neighbors,” she said.

The city is getting nearly $21 million from the federal government to help build the Grant Avenue parkway.

It will connect wonders of wildlife to downtown Springfield. It will include a 3.5 mile pedestrian and bike path.

Wednesday a meeting was held at the Forward SGF Studio to take a closer look at how the trail will impact a few neighborhoods.

“We want to minimize the impact on property owners. It’s not our goal to displace anybody. It’s not our goal to go out and buy property. We want to work within existing right of ways to the greatest extent possible,” said project manager Randall Whitman.

Evans and Neff say the project will benefit everyone in the area.

“What we’re doing is try to preserve what we have while making it better at the same time,” said Evans.

Neff said, “It will improve the neighborhood.”

Right now, two firms are competing for the chance to work on the final plans. Those plans could be finished by this fall.

The project should be finished in about four years.

