SPONSORED: Bass Pro Fishing Tips: What’s working during spawning season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service, shares this week’s fishing report around the Ozarks (for week of May 4).

Table Rock Lake

The top water bite is on! Try keying on the steeper secondary points with shelf rock. On calm days the “puke” colored Teaser Tubes are catching smallmouth on pea gravel points in 15 feet of water.

Stockton Lake

Try Shaky Heads on calm days in the pockets. Buzz baits are also working in the same area on cloudy days, keeping it slow.

Lake of the Ozarks

Try using a square bill crank baits near the docks in shallow pockets and a Shaky Head in the same area on sunny days. If the weather is really nasty try burning a spinner- bait on rocky banks in creeks.

Bull Shoals Lake

Top-water is king if fished next to cover in the creeks. Also the weightless Senko is working on pockets in the creeks.

