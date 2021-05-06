Advertisement

Spring can bring misery to allergy sufferers, but relief is available

By Abbey Taylor
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Spring can be a miserable time for allergy sufferers. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department tracks allergens in the air daily. The most recent report shows that mold is running up the count.

Thomas Douglas is a nurse practitioner with Citizens Memorial Hospital, he says when you breathe in allergens they can get stuck to your nose hairs, which can cause a reaction. Douglas said Neti Pots, sinus and saline flushes help get the bacteria out of your nose. Douglas recommends taking an antihistamine, drink plenty of water, rest and practice a healthy diet.

“If you’re not on a medicine or an over the counter antihistamine like Claritin, Zyrtec, Allegra, Xyzal or if you’ve been on one of those in the past and know which one works best for you go ahead and take that now,” said Douglas. “It will kind of warn off some of those allergies if they haven’t hit you yet.”

He said if you have severe allergies it is important to get testing done so you can rule out what your triggers are. Douglas said when it comes to allergies, the symptoms are similar to a virus or even the Coronavirus. He said it is important to take a COIVD-19 test to rule out it is not the virus.

”People come into the Bolivar Walk In Clinic an awful lot with coughing, sinus drainage and a lot of complaint with what they think is a sinus infection but they turn into seasonal allergies,” said Douglas.

