Springfield Fire Department hosts family-friendly COVID-19 vaccine event

Courtesy: City of Springfield
Courtesy: City of Springfield(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - To help the community reach the goal to vaccinate 50% of eligible Greene County residents by Memorial Day, the Springfield Fire Department is offering a Fire Station Fun Day and Vaccine Clinic.

It runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at Fire Station 8, 1405 S. Scenic.

While parents are getting their vaccine, children can interact with firefighters, see a fire truck up close, color in Springfield Fire Department coloring books, decorate the fire station’s sidewalks with chalk and work on a home fire escape plan.

Registration is not required. Anyone (with or without children) eligible for the vaccine can stop by Fire Station 8 and receive their choice of either the Moderna two-shot vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those who receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine will receive instructions on when and where they can receive their second dose. Vaccines will be administered by firefighters trained as emergency medical technicians (EMTs) or paramedics.

“We want to remove any barriers for folks who may be intimidated by the medical environment or need a safe and fun place for their young children to be while they get vaccinated,” said Fire Chief David Pennington. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from this disease and will help our community return to a state of normalcy.”

For questions about the vaccine, call the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 417-874-1211.

