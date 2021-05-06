Advertisement

Stone County, Mo. prosecutor charges man injured in officer-involved shooting

Stone County, Mo. deputy shoots suspect after pursuit in Branson West; suspect wanted for...
Stone County, Mo. deputy shoots suspect after pursuit in Branson West; suspect wanted for shooting
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - The Stone County, Mo. prosecutor filed charges against a man involved in one shooting, then an officer-involved shooting Monday.

Michael Lee Cody faces charges of robbery, armed criminal action, assault and resisting arrest. He remains hospitalized with injuries after a deputy shot him along a state highway in Branson West.

Sheriff Doug Rader says deputies responded to a 911 call of a man’s truck stolen at a business near Chickory Lane south of Branson West. When deputies arrived, they found a man, 60, with a gunshot wound.

Around 11:20 a.m., deputies say they received a 911 call the suspect was at a campground near State Highway DD and Talking Rocks Road. A pursuit then started. The driver then hit spike strips near the entrance to Kings Food Saver in Branson West. When the suspect exited the vehicle, investigators say he reached for a weapon. The deputy then fired, striking the suspect in the lower abdomen.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Headlights
Fact Finders: Are bright blue LED headlights legal in Missouri?
Courtesy: Nixa Police Department
Police need help to identify 2 wanted for stealing from Nixa, Mo. convenience store, injuring clerk
A police chase in Arkansas ends with a naked woman getting tackled by an officer.
Northern Arkansas woman leads Arkansas police on 10-mile chase; then gets naked
David Woolery/Courtesy: Taney County 911
Branson, Mo. man dies after crashing into dock on Lake Taneycomo
Weak cold front moved in today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Tracking a cold front & a stormy weekend

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 400 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 200 new cases
Longtime Missouri GOP consultant, lobbyist faces federal tax charge
Courtesy: Nixa Police Department
Police arrest one, identify another in robbery, assault at Nixa convenience store
Two Beagles need a home together
Leigh's Lost and Found: Two bonded Beagles need a good home together