Stone County, Mo. prosecutor charges man injured in officer-involved shooting

GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - The Stone County, Mo. prosecutor filed charges against a man involved in one shooting, then an officer-involved shooting Monday.

Michael Lee Cody faces charges of robbery, armed criminal action, assault and resisting arrest. He remains hospitalized with injuries after a deputy shot him along a state highway in Branson West.

Sheriff Doug Rader says deputies responded to a 911 call of a man’s truck stolen at a business near Chickory Lane south of Branson West. When deputies arrived, they found a man, 60, with a gunshot wound.

Around 11:20 a.m., deputies say they received a 911 call the suspect was at a campground near State Highway DD and Talking Rocks Road. A pursuit then started. The driver then hit spike strips near the entrance to Kings Food Saver in Branson West. When the suspect exited the vehicle, investigators say he reached for a weapon. The deputy then fired, striking the suspect in the lower abdomen.

