Taste of the Ozarks: Mother’s Day Tomato Basil Avocado Toast

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chef Nicole is sharing the perfect recipe for mother.

Mother’s Day Tomato Basil Avocado Toast

2 slices sourdough toast

1 large avocado

1 medium ripe tomato sliced

4 fresh basil leaves

1 tsp olive oil

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Remove avocado meat from the shell and mash in a bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste. Spread avocado evenly onto toast slices. Top with tomato slices and basil leaves. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Serve immediately

