Taste of the Ozarks: Mother’s Day Tomato Basil Avocado Toast
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chef Nicole is sharing the perfect recipe for mother.
Mother’s Day Tomato Basil Avocado Toast
2 slices sourdough toast
1 large avocado
1 medium ripe tomato sliced
4 fresh basil leaves
1 tsp olive oil
1 tsp balsamic vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
Remove avocado meat from the shell and mash in a bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste. Spread avocado evenly onto toast slices. Top with tomato slices and basil leaves. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Serve immediately
