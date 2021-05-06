Two men charged with murder in Pulaski County shooting death from Oct. 2020

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two men are now facing charges for a deadly shooting that happened last year in Pulaski County.

A grand jury indicted two men Thursday in the shooting death of Gregory Rivera, a St. Robert man killed in October 16, 2020.

Steven Allison, 38, of Alamogordo, New Mexico, and Bryan Gardner, 26, of Waynesville, were both charged. Allison formerly lived in St. Robert, according to a prosecuting attorney.

Both are charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. While the indictment was filed under seal in March 2021, it could not be publicly released until both subjects were arrested. Both men are now in custody at the Pulaski County Jail on a $1 million bond.

This case remains under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.

