CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies search for two Greene County fugitives

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In this week’s Catch a Crook, detectives want your help finding two Greene County fugitives. The first man is wanted on drug charges.

Investigators are looking for 33-year-old David Anthony Lacio. Deputy Jason Winston says Lacio is wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as a traffic offense that resulted in a vehicle crash.

David Anthony Lacio (left) Darrell Lee Lane (right) (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The accident happened in May 2019. The report shows officers found methamphetamine and narcotics in the vehicle. Winston says the firearm violation against Lacio is connected to a traffic stop in 2014.

The second Greene County fugitive is Darrell Lee Lane. He’s wanted on charges of second-degree domestic assault, and driving while intoxicated. Lane is 31-years-old.

Deputy Winston says the domestic assault charge goes back to an incident that happened in 2015. In this case, officers arrived at a home for a domestic assault call.

The victim told officers Lane pushed her and choked her.

“This is a very violent individual and really needs to be brought into custody,” Winston said.

If you’ve seen Darrell Lane or David Lacio, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

