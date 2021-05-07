CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies search for two Greene County fugitives
The men are wanted on charges ranging from drug possession and DWI, to domestic assault.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In this week’s Catch a Crook, detectives want your help finding two Greene County fugitives. The first man is wanted on drug charges.
Investigators are looking for 33-year-old David Anthony Lacio. Deputy Jason Winston says Lacio is wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as a traffic offense that resulted in a vehicle crash.
The accident happened in May 2019. The report shows officers found methamphetamine and narcotics in the vehicle. Winston says the firearm violation against Lacio is connected to a traffic stop in 2014.
The second Greene County fugitive is Darrell Lee Lane. He’s wanted on charges of second-degree domestic assault, and driving while intoxicated. Lane is 31-years-old.
Deputy Winston says the domestic assault charge goes back to an incident that happened in 2015. In this case, officers arrived at a home for a domestic assault call.
The victim told officers Lane pushed her and choked her.
“This is a very violent individual and really needs to be brought into custody,” Winston said.
If you’ve seen Darrell Lane or David Lacio, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.
