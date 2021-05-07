Advertisement

CoxHealth fitness center will close in Willard, Mo.

By Linda Simmons
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLARD, Mo. -- Cox Health will permanently close one of its fitness centers in Willard.

CoxHealth closed the fitness center in March of 2020 when they closed all of their facilities at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. CoxHealth officials say the layout at the Willard location is such it is easy to reopen with social distancing in place. CoxHealth did not renew its contract with the city of Willard. Staff notified all its members of the decision in the past few weeks.

The city of Willard is considering buying some of the fitness equipment. Board of Alderman in the city will discuss the purchase Monday.

CoxHealth fitness centers in north Springfield, Branson and Republic reopened. CoxHealth plans to reopen the Meyer Center in south Springfield, but have been holding vaccine clinics there. They should have more concrete plans about the reopening of the Meyer Center next week.

