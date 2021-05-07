Advertisement

Driver seriously injured in crash near Rogersville, Mo. involving Fed Ex truck

Troopers responded to the crash Friday just before 8 a.m. on State Highway 125 between...
Troopers responded to the crash Friday just before 8 a.m. on State Highway 125 between Strafford and Rogersville.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash near Rogersville involving a Federal Express truck.

Troopers responded to the crash Friday just before 8 a.m. on State Highway 125 between Strafford and Rogersville.

Investigators say a driver of a vehicle tried to pass the Fed Ex truck on a double-yellow line. A southbound driver swerved to avoid the car in the wrong lane, hitting the truck. Investigators say the first driver did not stop for the crash.

The driver of the car suffered serious injuries. The driver of the Fed Ex truck did not suffer any injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sinkhole opens up in south Springfield.
Possible sinkhole opens near busy south Springfield intersection
David Woolery/Courtesy: Taney County 911
Branson, Mo. man dies after crashing into dock on Lake Taneycomo
Blue Headlights
Fact Finders: Are bright blue LED headlights legal in Missouri?
Virus restriction bill advances
Missouri bill limiting virus restrictions advances, draws mixed emotions
Courtesy: Nixa Police Department
Police arrest one, identify another in robbery, assault at Nixa convenience store

Latest News

Hammons Field.
Yepez go-ahead HR in 8th gives Springfield Cardinals win, 1st in 616 days
Ozarks Life: Ethan Bryan catches life lessons pitched by friends
Ozarks Life: Ethan Bryan catches life lessons pitched by friends
Chase ends at Hillcrest and Nichols
Teen is in custody after a chase in Springfield, Mo.
Nixa Citywide Garage Sale sign
Nixa residents anticipate busy weekend ahead for annual citywide garage sale