Driver seriously injured in crash near Rogersville, Mo. involving Fed Ex truck

NEAR ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash near Rogersville involving a Federal Express truck.

Troopers responded to the crash Friday just before 8 a.m. on State Highway 125 between Strafford and Rogersville.

Investigators say a driver of a vehicle tried to pass the Fed Ex truck on a double-yellow line. A southbound driver swerved to avoid the car in the wrong lane, hitting the truck. Investigators say the first driver did not stop for the crash.

The driver of the car suffered serious injuries. The driver of the Fed Ex truck did not suffer any injuries.

