FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Isolated showers, tracking two weekend fronts

A warm front is stationed out to our west and as it moves in we’ll experience and increase in cloud cover from west to east across the area. It has a little moisture to work with so some showers will be found along the front.

Isolated showers today (KYTV)

Temperatures this afternoon will rise to near 70 degrees for most and a light wind from the south will be present.

Warm this afternoon with clouds increasing (KYTV)

Tonight, we’ll continue to cloud over and moisture will increase over our area as we still feel the impacts of the warm front. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight with severe potential with the initial round remaining low. There is a marginal risk for severe weather out to our west as a weakening line of storms move in.

A strong storm possible Saturday morning (KYTV)

A few scattered showers are possible throughout Saturday with temperatures still climbing to the mid-70s. There are still questions and uncertainties on where the front will pass through Saturday. If the front passes through more north, then the heavier rain will be found up to the north with the rest of us enjoying a drier yet cloudy day. Some models have the front farther south which means more widespread showers possible Saturday.

Saturday night through Sunday, a strong storm possible (KYTV)

There is also the potential for showers and thunderstorms overnight Saturday and into Sunday, with some to the southeast having the potential to be on the stronger side as the cold front moves in and will have more instability to work with. A southerly advancing front ahead of the cold front Sunday will lessen our severe weather risk.

Cooler temperatures can be expected because of the cold front coming through Sunday. Highs next week trending below average in the low and mid-60s. We’re staying active with more chances for rain on Tuesday, doesn’t look to be all that widespread, and some showers possible Wednesday as well. With high pressure moving in by the end of the week the temperatures should rebound by next weekend back to the 70s.