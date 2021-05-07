Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking weekend showers & storms

Strong winds ramp up as well
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Showers and storms may have woken you up this morning. These storms stayed sub-severe but we’re noisy and dropped heavy amounts of rainfall at times. The showers were forming off of a boundary.

There will be some clearing in the rainfall this afternoon and temperatures will rise to the mid-70s as a result. Some may even see brief sunshine. Then another round of rain moves in tonight.

Warming after the rain clears out
Warming after the rain clears out(KYTV)

Low pressure out of Kansas will move east today. First we’ll have a warm front move northward fueling a few more showers and thunderstorms, some may be on the stronger end. Gusty winds will occur ahead of the front especially for counties out west where gusts over 35mph are possible.

As the low pressure moves in a cold front will develop another line of thunderstorms, first moving through our northern Ozark counties with some initial stronger storms. Some stronger wind gusts are possible with this line so need to monitor closely.These storms will weaken over the Ozarks with a small potential for restrengthening before exiting our viewing area.

Several rounds of rain this weekend
Several rounds of rain this weekend(KYTV)

Parts of the Ozarks are under a slight risk for severe weather early Sunday morning as the line of storms moves in from Kansas. For the areas in yellow, there is potential for some strong and damaging winds.

Some strong storms possible tonight
Some strong storms possible tonight(KYTV)

Showers will continue through early Sunday but I expect afternoon clearing. If you have plans for Mother’s Day evening, or plans to go to the Springfield Cardinals game, you will miss the rain but the afternoon we will have cooler temperatures.

Cooler temperatures for Mother's Day afternoon
Cooler temperatures for Mother's Day afternoon(KYTV)

Temperatures are cooler and below average next week. Highs in the lower and mid 60s for several days. Watching for more rain Tuesday and Wednesday, overall that rain chance looks scattered.

Cooler weather and rainy next week
Cooler weather and rainy next week(KYTV)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking weekend showers & storms
