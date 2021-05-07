HBA Home Show returns to Springfield this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Home Builders Association of Greater Springfield is hosting its annual home show this weekend.

The event kicked off Friday morning at the Expo Center in downtown Springfield. Vendors of all kinds can be found at the show, ranging from home builders and remodelers to flooring and cabinetry experts.

Participants say, if you’re interested in building or updating your home, having so many professionals under one roof can be extremely helpful.

“Everything is here. You have all the trades. Anybody that you need for your remodel or construction project, you can do it from the foundation up, and you can get every single professional you need,” said Heather Smith with Decorating Den Interiors

Home pros will be running workshops on a variety of different topics throughout Saturday. The event runs through Sunday.

