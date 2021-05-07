Hundreds celebrate as Evangel University holds graduation ceremony for Class of 2020 and 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of newly minted Evangel University graduates are celebrating after participating in their graduation ceremony Friday morning.

Members of the Class of 2021 took the traditional walk at JQH Arena. The event was anything but a certainty after pandemic restrictions cancelled last year’s ceremony.

Evangel administrators also invited 2020 graduates who missed out on their big day to take part.

KY3 spoke with a 2021 graduate who says earning her degree, while navigating the challenges of COVID protocols, made graduation even sweeter.

“It’s just special to be able to receive the recognition for all the hard work that we did,” said Claire Ankrom, 2021 Evangel University graduate. We had to be really adaptive during COVID, going to online classes. As a nursing student, that wasn’t exactly easy.”

Missouri State and Drury University plan to hold their commencement ceremonies next week.

