Advertisement

Hundreds celebrate as Evangel University holds graduation ceremony for Class of 2020 and 2021

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of newly minted Evangel University graduates are celebrating after participating in their graduation ceremony Friday morning.

Members of the Class of 2021 took the traditional walk at JQH Arena. The event was anything but a certainty after pandemic restrictions cancelled last year’s ceremony.

Evangel administrators also invited 2020 graduates who missed out on their big day to take part.

KY3 spoke with a 2021 graduate who says earning her degree, while navigating the challenges of COVID protocols, made graduation even sweeter.

“It’s just special to be able to receive the recognition for all the hard work that we did,” said Claire Ankrom, 2021 Evangel University graduate. We had to be really adaptive during COVID, going to online classes. As a nursing student, that wasn’t exactly easy.”

Missouri State and Drury University plan to hold their commencement ceremonies next week.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sinkhole opens up in south Springfield.
Possible sinkhole opens near busy south Springfield intersection
Troopers responded to the crash Friday just before 8 a.m. on State Highway 125 between...
Victim identified in deadly crash near Rogersville involving FedEx truck; MSHP seeks vehicle in investigation
David Woolery/Courtesy: Taney County 911
Branson, Mo. man dies after crashing into dock on Lake Taneycomo
Blue Headlights
Fact Finders: Are bright blue LED headlights legal in Missouri?
Virus restriction bill advances
Missouri bill limiting virus restrictions advances, draws mixed emotions

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 400+ new cases; Arkansas adds 200+ new cases
The Home Builders Association of Greater Springfield is hosting its annual home show this...
HBA Home Show returns to Springfield this weekend
A round of thunderstorms is possible late Friday night.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Periods of rain and storms this weekend
Starlink Satellites visible in the Ozarks
Not a UFO - What last night’s line of lights in the Ozarks actually means
Troopers responded to the crash Friday just before 8 a.m. on State Highway 125 between...
Victim identified in deadly crash near Rogersville involving FedEx truck; MSHP seeks vehicle in investigation