Judge sentences Harrison, Ark. man prison for fire in the Buffalo National River area

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Harrison, Ark. man to five years in prison for setting a fire in the Buffalo National River area.

Investigators say Jacob Edward Walls, 29, set a wildfire within Buffalo National River, in Newton County, near Pruitt, on February 5, 2019. Federal investigators determined Walls set a fire within the park, which threatened nearby private structures and lands, and subsequently fled the area.

Walls must pay $12,494.14 in restitution.

The National Park Service, Investigative Services Branch, and the U.S. Park Rangers at Buffalo National River investigated the case. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.