Advertisement

KFC plans to hire 20,000 workers

By CNN staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kentucky Fried Chicken says it needs thousands of more workers.

The restaurant chain wants to hire 20,000 people to fill positions at its restaurants across the nation.

KFC says it has seen a growth in sales as more people opt for the convenience of drive-thru, carry-out, and delivery.

The open positions will be both full-time and part-time.

The company has re-launched a careers site for those looking to apply for a job.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sinkhole opens up in south Springfield.
Possible sinkhole opens near busy south Springfield intersection
Troopers responded to the crash Friday just before 8 a.m. on State Highway 125 between...
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies victim in deadly crash near Rogersville, Mo. involving Fed Ex truck
David Woolery/Courtesy: Taney County 911
Branson, Mo. man dies after crashing into dock on Lake Taneycomo
Blue Headlights
Fact Finders: Are bright blue LED headlights legal in Missouri?
Virus restriction bill advances
Missouri bill limiting virus restrictions advances, draws mixed emotions

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control shows...
Authorities: Fake vaccination cards sold at California bar
This undated photo provided by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control shows...
Fake vaccination cards sold at California bar
Branson, Mo. Little Ripples Aquatic Academy offers six-week survival swimming lessons for babies and toddler just in time for summer
A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
US job growth slows sharply in sign of struggles
I-44 crash near U.S. 65.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups on Interstate 44 in Springfield after crash