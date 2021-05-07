Nixa residents anticipate busy weekend ahead for annual citywide garage sale

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - In 2020, the pandemic moved the Nixa Citywide Garage Sale to the summer. And there were nearly 30 participating homeowners.

In 2021, it’s not only back to its traditional Mother’s Day weekend, but there are more than 150 registered garage sales participating. Permits are not required to participate in the Nixa Citywide Garage Sale.

Chris Russell, President of Nixa Chamber of Commerce, said the excitement is high throughout the city. The three-day event kicked off Thursday, May 6, and will continue through Saturday, May 8.

While garage sale participants are thrilled to get spring cleaning done with the Nixa tradition, Russell said it’s expected to bring more than just treasure and deals to town. He explained the Citywide Garage Sale gives people a chance to explore the community, restaurants, retail and local business. He said it plays a significant role in regional economic growth.

“Our goal is that when they are visiting our town, they seem something unique, or they see something neat, and they want to come back, or they want to come and explore,” explained Russell. “Maybe they’ll go to Ozark, maybe they’ll go to Branson or Springfield, but they’ll visit the region. This is a regional event, and the chamber wants to promote that which hopefully makes our local economy thrive.”

Russell said traffic is expected in Nixa this weekend because there are so many participating garage sales. He encouraged everyone shopping the deals to be patient, safe, and look out for their neighbors.

For a list and digital map of the participating garage sales, click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.