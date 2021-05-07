Advertisement

Not a UFO - What last night’s line of lights in the Ozarks actually means

Starlink Satellites passed over the Ozarks region Thursday night
By Leah Hill
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Did you see a string of lights in the sky last night? Don’t worry, it was not caused by UFOs.

A KY3 viewer sent pictures of the lights which passed over the Ozarks last night. Those lights are actually Starlink Satellites.

SpaceX launched the satellites Thursday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida which will help bring the internet to rural areas.

Starlink Satellites visible in the Ozarks
Starlink Satellites visible in the Ozarks(Miguel Keonig)

This is not the first time viewers have sent KY3 pictures of the satellites. On April 7, the lights were also reported across the Ozarks.

Starlink Satellites visible in the Ozarks
Starlink Satellites visible in the Ozarks(Eva Dedmon)

Starlink Satellites are 60 times closer to earth than regular satellites.

These likely will not be the only satellites we see. More than 1,300 Starlink Satellites are in orbit right now, but there are plans to deploy a total of 2,814 satellites.

Eventually, the satellites will space out and no longer form a line.

You can track the satellites HERE or view a Starlink map HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

