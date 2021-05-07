OACAC offers new mobile mercantile service to provide products to people in 10 counties it serves

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation has launched a mobile store to bring services to families.

The mobile mercantile program offers items on a first-come, first-serve basis to people in the 10 counties the organization serves.

Chelsey Usher was one of ten families to receive products from OACAC on Thursday. Usher gave birth to a baby girl two months ago and had to take time off work.

”I know that I wouldn’t have half of this stuff if they wouldn’t have gotten it for me,” Usher says.

OACAC’s mobile mercantile is offering products that her family couldn’t afford, like hygiene products, clothes and cleaning supplies.

“Everyone has bills that they accumulate day-by-day,” Usher says. “Even if you’re not technically spending money every day, you’re still accumulating some kind of debt and it’s hard to catch back up from something like that after having to take that much time off.”

The program helps people who are struggling with poverty, especially because of the pandemic. To be eligible, people must be in the 125th percentile poverty level.

Debra James is another person who received products from the mobile mercantile. James says there are a lot of people in the community who needed this extra help.

“I really needed it,” James says. “I’ve been really sick, so I wanna try to keep everything clean, and I didn’t have the stuff to keep it up to par, so thank god.”

OACAC’s Field Services Coordinator, Devante Ingram, says participants must fill out forms at their local OACAC center.

“They are very strict on family dynamics, so if there’s a family with kids in the family, we’ll pick extra to give them extra stuff there and anything else they would need,” Ingram says.

The other component of the mobile mercantile is a job training program, which offers certifications to those who complete the program.

“They’ll be able to come in and get job training skills, clerical skills, warehouse skills, and over the six week period they’ll get an OSHA certification,” Ingram says.

The training is held at the warehouse in Springfield for six weeks and participants can work up to 20 hours a week. Participants get a stipend of $5 per hour.

“If they also need help with gas, they can possibly get that gas help from the neighborhood centers to get them back out and back on their feet and back into structure for normal life again,” Ingram says.

Deliveries are every Tuesday and Thursday. The program will run through September 2022.

