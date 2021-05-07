Advertisement

Ozark, Mo. Police Department searches for missing teen

Donovan Sullivan.
Donovan Sullivan.(Ozark Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing teenager.

Donovan Sullivan, 15, was last seen Thursday around 6:45 p.m. Police say Sullivan left his home on foot around that time.

Sullivan was last seen wearing a white/gray marbled tie-dyed hoodie and blue jeans. He is described as a boy with curly blonde hair and brown eyes around 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 100 pounds.

If you have any information, contact the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.

