Ozark, Mo. Police Department searches for missing teen

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing teenager.

Donovan Sullivan, 15, was last seen Thursday around 6:45 p.m. Police say Sullivan left his home on foot around that time.

Sullivan was last seen wearing a white/gray marbled tie-dyed hoodie and blue jeans. He is described as a boy with curly blonde hair and brown eyes around 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 100 pounds.

If you have any information, contact the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.