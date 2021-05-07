Police identify human remains found in wooded area in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified human remains found in a wooded area in Branson in April. They hope to find the woman’s next of kin.

The coroner confirms the remains belong to Deborah Brown. Investigators positively identified the remains found near State Highway 248 and Gretna Road through a dental expert. The coroner did not rule a cause of death.

Brown moved to Missouri around 2014. Detectives believe she may have been last seen in 2017.

Branson Police Department detectives, the Taney County Coroner, and the county’s pathologist continue to investigate this case to determine cause of death and to bring closure to Deborah’s family. Any person with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Branson Police Department’s Tip Line at 417-334-1085 or fill out an online Crime Tip submission. CLICK HERE: https://bransonmo.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1354

