Red-tailed boa found suffering in Taney County; MDC warns against dumping unwanted pets

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, a red-tailed boa was suffering around the Drury Mincy Conservation Area.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KIRBYVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Conservation experts recently spotted a red-tailed boa suffering in Taney County near Kirbyville.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the red-tailed boa was near death around the Drury Mincy Conservation Area due to below-average temperatures that approached freezing levels outside.

Since then, the snake was rescued and taken to a wildlife rehabber near Cassville. It is being treated and improving in health.

In response, experts from the Missouri Department of Conservation are warning people to not dump their unwanted pets into the wild, including conservation areas.

It’s unclear if the red-tailed boa was dumped by a pet owner, but some reports say owners can take care of them as pets.

MDC says to contact your local animal control/rescue/shelter/humane society for more information on what to do with unwanted pets.

DON’T DUMP PETS! This red-tailed boa was found crawling around on the Drury Mincy Conservation Area near Kirbyville in...

Posted by Missouri Dept. of Conservation on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

