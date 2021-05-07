Advertisement

Police investigate stabbing in Lebanon, Mo.

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBABNON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon Police Department arrested a man accused of stabbing another man.

Officers responded to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon Thursday night after a victim told medical staff he had been stabbed.

Investigators say the victim, 61, says he provided a the suspect a ride. He says the suspect then began to act irrationally. The driver pulled over and asked the suspect to leave his car. He says the suspect then stabbed him in the forearm and ran off.

Officers arrested the suspect at a home off Garfield Street.

Medical staff consider the victim’s injuries non-life-threatening.

