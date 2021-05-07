Advertisement

Teen is in custody after a chase in Springfield, Mo.

Chase ends at Hillcrest and Nichols
Chase ends at Hillcrest and Nichols(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A 17-year-old is in custody after leading Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase across north Springfield.

The chase started around 11:15 Thursday night when a deputy tried to stop the driver of a minivan for suspected DWI. The deputy saw the driver around West Page Street and South Golden Avenue. After several attempts to set up spike strips, the driver abandoned the van near Hillcrest and Nichols about a half hour after the chase started.

Deputies found the driver in a neighborhood near Wise Park. A passenger in the van is still on the run.

