ELKLAND, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol says a toddler drowned in a private pond Thursday night in near Elkland.

Investigators say the toddler first disappeared from a home. Searchers found the victim, 2, in the nearby pond.

This is Troop D’s fourth drowning of 2021.

