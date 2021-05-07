Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups on Interstate 44 in Springfield after crash

I-44 crash near U.S. 65.
I-44 crash near U.S. 65.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers may see traffic backups in both directions of Interstate 44 in Springfield following an afternoon crash in the eastbound lanes, near U.S. Route 65.

It’s unclear how exactly the crash happened or if anyone was hurt.

Lanes are open on both sides of I-44. However, there are still some traffic backups reported in both areas.

Details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

