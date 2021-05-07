Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Kansas Expressway bridge over Route 60 to close briefly starting Friday; EXPWY extension plan in the works

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some ongoing plans are in the works for Kansas Expressway in south Springfield, both in the near future and long-term.

Starting Friday, the bridge over Route 60 at Kansas Expressway will be closed to traffic. The bridge is expected to stay closed through the weekend until 6 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

MoDOT crews will be cleaning and sealing the bridge deck, in addition to the driving surfaces. They tell us it will extend the life of the bridge. However, if you’re heading the other direction, the northbound lanes of Kansas Expressway will be open this weekend.

In the long-term, construction to extend Kansas Expressway in south Springfield could start as early as November. The expressway currently ends at Republic Road.

The first phase of construction will extend the Expressway south of Republic Road to Plainview Road. Once it’s started, it will take around two years to finish. It will be initially be a two-lane road with turn lanes at major intersections.

At this point, Greene County is working with property owners to buy the last pieces of land needed for the project. We’re told the final transaction should be done by late this summer.

